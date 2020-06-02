TS: Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places

Black sky and rain clouds on the sky in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts VKB, SGR, MDK, SDP, MDCM, YDDB, HYD, RR, MBN, NGK, WNP and JGLG of Telangana informed India Meteorological Department Meteorological (IMD) Centre, Hyderabad on Tuesday.



Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Tuesday, June 3,

The IMD stated on Day 3 (04.06.2020): NIL, Day 4 (05.06.2020): NIL and Day 5 (06.06.2020): NIL

