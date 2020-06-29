TS High Court allows Govt to construct new secretariat building

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday upheld the direction of the Telangana Government to proceed with the construction of a new proposed Secretariat by demolishing the existing structures.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvender Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy have rejected multiple PILs filed by Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy, Retd. Prof. P.L Vishweshwvara Rao and others, challenging the Government’s plan to raze the old secretariat building and construct a new structure.

The petitioners also contended before the court that there was enough space in the existing secretariat building in that was allotted to the secretariat of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation. The constructions of new structure will cause huge burden on the Government’s exchequer . Earlier HC has stayed the construction plan of the Government.

The Goverment had made it clear before the court that life of many of the structures has crossed more than four decades and there is an need for an ultra modern technology supported building in its place.

After the hearing the High court had allowed the state government to proceed with the construction of a new building.