TS: I, II year degree students will not be detained this year

Hyderabad: Amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Telangana State decided not to detain any degree students studying in the first and second years. However, students need to clear the backlogs next year.

50 percent credits rule

It may be mentioned that as per the rules, first and second year students need to secure at least 50 percent credits in order to get promoted to next year. This rule will not be applicable this year.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said that although degree examinations will be conducted, no student of I and II years will be detained.

III year degree students

Talking about III year degree students, he said that they need to clear all exams to obtain the degree.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.