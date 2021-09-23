TS ICET results declared, here’s how to check

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has declared the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result 2021.

The candidates who had appeared in the common entrance test (ICET) can check and download the result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. The results will will also be available at manabadi.co.in.

ICET exam was held on August 19 and 20. For details on the ICET exam, please visit the website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

The rank obtained in TS ICET 2021 is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

TS ICET 2021 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage click on download rank card

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

The qualifying marks for TSICET 2021 are 25 percent, i.e. 50 marks out of total 200 marks. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

Candidates will be given state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TSICET 2021. For the preparation of the merit list, in case more than one student scores the same ranks at TSICET, the tie will be resolved as follows:

(a) By considering the marks scored in Section-A.

(b) If the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in Section-B will be taken into consideration.

(c) If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the age of the candidate giving the priority to the older candidates.

Last year, the TS ICET exam result was declared on November 2, 2020. The answer key was released in October. The exam was held on September 30 and October 1.