TS in top 5 states administering highest Covid-19 vaccine doses

Hyderabad: Telangana is among the top five states in the country that have vaccinated the highest proportion of their population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, on April 23, 2 lakh doses were given in the state, followed by another 1.9 lakh on Saturday.

So far, more than four million doses have been given. In Hyderabad alone, more than 5.7 lakh doses have been taken. The analysis of data from the state government shows that 10% of the Telangana’s population has received their first dose, of which 3.5 million doses were of the Covishield vaccine, while more than 5.8 million doses were of the Covaxin vaccine.

The state currently has a daily vaccination rate of 6,000 per million, said a report from Times of India. Statistics show that so far 500,000 doses of more than 4 million doses are the second dose of the vaccine.

“We need to understand that people who have been vaccinated can also become infected, but they are less likely to become infected and hospitalized, which is important to understand in fighting this epidemic. If we initially took fast doses, there would be no rush, “Dr. Kiran Madala, an ICMR-certified researcher told Times of India.

As India witnesses a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, it has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1. To avoid crowds, vaccine registration on CoWIN is a must for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

Earlier last week, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to vaccinate the State’s four crore residents against COVID-19 for free, irrespective of their age. Telangana on Sunday recorded 6551 new cases and 43 deaths during the past 24 hours.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,418, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 554 and Ranga Reddy registered 482 new cases.