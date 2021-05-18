TS: Industrialists federation donates 40 oxygen concentrators

Hyderabad: In an effort to support the Telangana government in combating the second wave of COVID-19, Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) on Tuesday donated 40 oxygen concentrators to Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao.

TIF imported these oxygen concentrators from foreign countries and also raised funds to support the government in the fight against COVID-19, according to an official statement.

The TIF has requested the minister to use the oxygen concentrators for COVID-infected patients in rural areas.

Rao appreciated the TIF for their efforts to assist the state in the fight against COVID-19.

He said that the industrialists must come forward to help the people amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a high-level meeting with concerned officials and directed them to set up 48 oxygen generation plants in government hospitals to produce 324 metric tonnes of oxygen required for COVID patients in the state.

According to official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 49,341 active COVID-19 cases.

The state had registered 4,80,458 recoveries and 2,985 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.