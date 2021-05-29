TS Inter exams: Students demand cancellation or online format

Hyderabad: Students from across the Telangana created a Twitter storm on Saturday, demanding the cancellation of the Intermediate second year exams or that the state should conduct it online. The students were unhappy after the government announced that it postponed the exams which were to be held from May 29.

The government said that a review will be held on the matter in the first week of June owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The online protests come as a reaction to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary Omar Jaleel’s statement that the exams would go on with no change in pattern for the Intermediate board exams 2021.

A parallel campaign has also been ongoing on a national level as the CBSE is about to take a decision on June 1 about its exams due to the COVID-19 situation. Demands of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’s student body, tweeted to the union education minister, stating that if the exams are held it might lead to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

14 Million students will be sitting for 12th Board exams. 95% of which are <18 years.

The question to the @EduMinOfIndia & state boards, is our infrastructure ready to conduct the exams safely or this might be an invitation to 3rd wave of Covid Pandemic?#CancelExamsSaveStudents — NSUI (@nsui) May 28, 2021



Telangana students panic

Demanding that the government of Telangana should immediately cancel the inter second year exams, Maimoona, an inter 2nd year student in Anwarul uloom junior college told Siasat.com “The fact that they haven’t come to a decision yet is clearly showing how irresponsible they are about the lives of all the students.”

Another student of inter second year, Nabeela of St.Ann’s college, said that the students should be promoted on the basis of their internal assessments or on the marks obtained in inter first year. “Conducting exams should not even be taken into consideration as the country’s COVID-19 condition is at its worst,” she added.