TS inter first-year 2021 results expected in first week of Dec

Hyderabad: The results of the TS Intermediate first-year are expected to be released in the first week of December. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will publish the results on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The first year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, and the answer papers were evaluated between November 8 and November 20.

According to an official source, the inter results will be available for the announcement in two to three days.

Candidates who appeared for the first year exam are requested to keep an eye on the board’s official website.

TS inter first-year result: Know where to check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/jsp/results.jsp

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

TS inter first-year result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the details such as registration code or roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

Download the TS inter first-year result for future reference.