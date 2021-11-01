TS Inter first year: Over 29K students missed physics, economics exams

Hyderabad: According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, a total number of 29,748 students did not appear for the first year Intermediate Physics and Economics exams which was conducted on Sunday.

He noted that 4,58,892 had registered their names for the exams. Of them, 4,29,144 appeared for the Physics and Economics exam.

The Secretary said no case of malpractice was reported in the state. He further said that around 25,494 invigilators were on duty in the 1768 examination centers and 70 flying squads were on inspection drive across the state. Jaleel said five teams of observers were set up which inspected the examination centers in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Medak, Nalgonda and Yadadari districts.