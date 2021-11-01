TS Inter first year: Over 29K students missed physics, economics exams

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd November 2021 12:00 am IST
Karnataka to develop 'Super 30' engineering colleges
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, a total number of 29,748 students did not appear for the first year Intermediate Physics and Economics exams which was conducted on Sunday.

He noted that 4,58,892 had registered their names for the exams. Of them, 4,29,144 appeared for the Physics and Economics exam.

The Secretary said no case of malpractice was reported in the state. He further said that around 25,494 invigilators were on duty in the 1768 examination centers and 70 flying squads were on inspection drive across the state. Jaleel said five teams of observers were set up which inspected the examination centers in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Medak, Nalgonda and Yadadari districts.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button