TS Inter improvement exams to be conducted in April

Hyderabad: Students who have appeared in inter first year exams in October can write improvement exams in the month of April 2022.

Telangana Today quoted a senior official of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) saying that the students who fail in the first year and those who want to improve their marks can appear in the examination in April.

The board is planning to re-schedule the annual examination which was earlier planned to be held from March 23 to April 12. It is waiting for the government’s nod.

Earlier, 30 percent of the syllabus of the intermediate was slashed due to the disruption in classes. The 70 percent syllabus will be considered for the examination for the academic year 2021-22.

This year, inter first year exams were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19. It was conducted in October after number of new coronavirus cases fall down.

Inter first year results

The results of inter first year are expected to be released either in the end of November or in the beginning of December.

Recently, the board completed the spot evaluation. Currently, it is processing the results.