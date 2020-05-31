TS Inter results 2020 to be released soon

Hyderabad: TS Inter results 2020 will be released before 15th of next month.

It may be mentioned that the evaluation process will be completed within two days whereas, processing of the results will take another 10-12 days.

First year inter results to be announced after Second year results

The Board of Intermediate Education will announce first year inter results after declaring second year inter results.

This decision was taken as the students of second year have to take admission into degree colleges or appear in entrance examination etc.

In order to avoid any mistakes in the results, the board has started using new software to process the results.

It may be noted that this year, 4,80,531 and 4,85,344 students appeared in first and second years examination respectively.

SSC exams

Meanwhile, the State government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure all precautionary measures during SSC exams which are scheduled to be held from 8th June to 5th July.

In order to adhere to physical distancing norm, the education department added 2005 new centers to existing 2530 examination centers.

In the examination center, one student will sit on one bench in a zigzag pattern. Every center will be sanitized daily.

NGO BHS against conducting SSC exams

Despite all the necessary precautionary measures, child rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) is against the government’s decision of conducting examination.

The NGO honorary President Achyuta Rao is in support of promoting all students without conducting the examination.

