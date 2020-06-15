TS inter results likely to be announced tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana (TSBIE) will not announce the result of intermediate first and second-year results on Monday, June 15.

“The board will be submitting the results of the intermediate students today to the Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. It’s upon the government when to announce the results. The results might either be announced on June 10 or June 17,” said Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel.

The results would be declared on the online official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam this year.

A total of 856 students wrote the two postpones exams Geography Paper-II, Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18.

