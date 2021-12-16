TS Intermediate 1st yr result declared, here’s how to check

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results of the first-year Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE 2021, for general and vocational courses on Thursday.

Students can check their results with marks that will be accessible on the state’s portal.

Students can obtain their memorandum of marks with photo and signature from the above-mentioned websites starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, while junior college principals can access their college results using the user ID and password supplied by the Board at the website.

If there are any discrepancies in the memoranda of marks, these should be reported to the board through the principals by December 31.

How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state.

As per the information, around 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Intermediate Exam 2021.