TS Intermediate academic calendar, exam dates released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday has released the Telangana Intermediate annual calendar for the academic year 2021-2022.

TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel in a press release said that the Board has released annual calendar and finalized exam dates.

The new academic year has total of 220 working days in the academic year, including online classes.

This year, the festival of Dussehra holiday starts from October 13 to 17 and the classes will start from October 18.

It’s also being said that the Inter-Board will conduct half-yearly exams this year.

The half-year examinations will be held from December 13 to 18.

Sankranthi has announced a three-day holiday from the January 13 to 15 next year.

Classes will resume on January 17, with pre-final exams from February 10 to 18 and practicals from February 23 to March 15.

The board said the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be held from March 23 to April 15.

Advanced supplementary examinations will be held in the last week of May. Summer vacations from April 14 to May 31, and colleges will reopen on June 1, 2022.

On August 31, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on announced the last date for admissions into the Intermediate first year has been extended till September 15, 2021.

After a hiatus of nearly 18 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, education institutions all over Telangana reopened on September 1 following COVID-19 guidelines and safety norms.