TS Intermediate hall ticket 2020-21 to release today; here’s how to download

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the hall tickets for Intermediate first-year theory exams for the academic year 2020-2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 5 pm. Students who are appearing for the exam may download their hall ticket from the official website.

Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for the first year 2021 batch will be held from October 25, 2021 to November 3, 2021.

How to download

Step 1: Click on the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’.

Step 3: Now open the students login.

Step 4: Candidates can enter the application number and password.

Step 5: Inter first year hall tickets 2021 TS will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download it or take a screenshot of the same to use for further references.

Students are advised to check the correctness of photos, signature, name, etc., given in the hall tickets. If any discrepancy is observed, students must bring it to the notice of the college principal or District Intermediate Education Officer immediately and get it corrected.

The chief superintendents have been ordered to enable applicants to sit for exams without the signature of the principal if they have downloaded their hall tickets.

Click here for IPE first-year 2021 time-table

Due to the prevailing conditions of the COVID pandemic, the Telangana government on April 15, 2021, announced promoting all the first-year students to the second year without conducting the public examinations.