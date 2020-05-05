TS Junior Doctors demands rollback in PF medical fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association today demanding a rollback in the PG medical education fees alleged that the Government has silently doubled the private medical college fees.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association Ex-Chairman Dr Vijayendra today informed that the PG Medical College fees were Rs 3.8 lakhs previously but the Government has hiked it between Rs7 to Rs 7.75 lakhs

He alleged that during this pandemic period, the TS government silently doubled the private college fees and given legal right to demand bank guarantee for the next two years.

This means each student has to pay Rs 21 lakhs per annum or Rs 7 lakhs tuition fee per annum plus the bank guarantee for two years which would mean Rs 14 Lakhs which would total to 21 lakhs per annum.

The TJUDA pointed out that the Government hurriedly released a back dated GO dated 14 April but put it in public domain just two days back it giving enough time for students to pay the fee nor bring it to the notice of concerned authorities like High Court.

The students do not have enough time even to arrange the money. This way the Government is denying them an opportunity to study specially the meritorious students.

Medical education is beyond the reach of the poor and if middle classes want to study only those with money can pursue and those who borrow what kind of doctors they will emerge as he questioned as they will first pursue to make the money they spent and only then think of service to society. This is just a ridiculous decision by the government of Telangana favouring the private Medical colleges.

Already lower class people away from the medical education now middle class students also can’t afford the medical pg education. This will effect near future Healthcare system and increase health care cost enormously. How can a middle-class people show 14 more lakhs bank gurrante after paying 7 lakhs of college fees? How can we expect efficient and service minded Drs in near future with these type of fee’s structures?

Stating that the TJUDA Committee will be submitting a memorandum to the present Advisor Telangana State Administration and Fee Regulation Committee Dr Swsroop Reddy today requesting the Government to roll back the hiked fees failing which the TJUDA will take the next course of action program.

