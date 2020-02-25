TS: KTR nudges officials to fast-track SRDP works

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.Taraka Rama Rao, held a review meeting on the ongoing SRDP projects works and asked the agencies to deploy additional man power and machinery to take up parallel works simultaneously instead of one after another to complete the works at the earliest.

Minister KT Rama Rao, reviewed the ongoing 18 works under SRDP and instructed the officials to speed up the works and Government agencies to shift the utility services well in advance so as to take up the works and complete at earliest without any hurdles.

Minister for MA&UD, KTR heading a review meeting in Hyderabad on Monday.

After reviewing project wise on details of works and their status, the Minister asked the engineering officials to instruct the agencies for deployment of additional man power and machinery for each unit wise in shifts round the clock so as to complete the project at the earliest. Further, if required traffic diversion can be taken up at important places in consultation with traffic police, he added.

Further the Minister also asked the engineer officials to come out with an innovative manner, on how to tackle the situations and to overcome the problems to complete the project on time.

H.W.Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan Principle Secretary Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC Lokesh Kumar, CE Projects Sridhar and senior officials from Engineering, HMWS&SB, DISCOM and agencies attended the meeting.

