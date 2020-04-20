TS: Labour Dept. launch helpline for migrant workers

Minister KTR and Labour & Employment Minister Mallareddy held a video conference with district-level officials of Industries & Labour Departments at Command Control Centre in the GHMC headquarters on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Department has set up a state-level help desk on Monday to address issues related to wages and migrant workers. The department has also launched a Helpline number: 9492555379.

The Industries Minister KTR and Labour & Employment Minister Mallareddy held a video conference with district-level officials of Industries & Labour Departments at Command Control Centre in the GHMC headquarters on Monday.

The meeting was held to review the various measures being undertaken for the welfare of workers in various industries and organizations in the state, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister KTR instructed all officials to ensure both local and migrant workers’ needs are addressed during the lockdown. He said that the state government has already announced measures to take care of the poor and migrant workers. He asked the officials to ensure no worker suffers during the lockdown.

Minister KTR also asked the officials of industries dept and labor dept to jointly inspect various factories and worker camps and check if the necessities and healthcare needs of the workers are taken care of.

Minister KTR urged the officials to respond to any distress calls from migrant workers immediately and ensure their food and healthcare needs are met.

Minister instructed officials to engage private Doctors if ESI and Government healthcare facilities are swamped.

Minister said that officials from labor and Industry departments should work jointly to attend to issues of migrant and also our state workers

Minister stated that industries have stopped functioning due to the lockdown for a month. Minister KTR appealed to IT and Industry heads to ensure that no employee – regular, contract or outsourced, loses their job during this crisis.

Minister also stated that the government is providing relaxations in payment of power bills and tax payments to the industries.

