TS LAWCET 2021 hall ticket to release today; here’s how to download

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday will release the admit card for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021.

Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official website from 5 pm onwards on August 12.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) will be held on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM). The Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 will be held on August 24 in a single session (10.30 AM – 12 noon).

The entrance exam will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE at 47 test centres including 43 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

How to download TS LAWCET 2021 admit card

Step 1— Click on the official website.

Step 2 — Click on the download admit card link.

Step 3 — Enter registration/roll number and password to login.

Step 4 — The admit card will appear on screen.

Step 5 — Download and take a printout.

“28,904 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 3 Years Degree Course, 7,676 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 5 Years Integrated Law Degree Course and 3,286 candidates have registered to appear for LL.M. Altogether 39,866 candidates have registered to appear for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2021,” read an official notice.

TS LAWCET is conducted for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB admissions.