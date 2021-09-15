TS LAWCET results declared, here’s how to download rankcard

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 on Wednesday.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their rank card on the official site of TS LAWCET.

The TS LAWCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 23. Candidates need to use their hall ticket numbers in the login window to check their scores.

How to download TS LAWCET 2021 result rank card

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS LAWCET.

Step 2: Step 2: Click on TS LAWCET result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and click View Rank Card.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it on your computer too

“28,904 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 3 Years Degree Course, 7,676 candidates have registered to appear for LL.B. 5 Years Integrated Law Degree Course and 3,286 candidates have registered to appear for LL.M. Altogether 39,866 candidates have registered to appear for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2021,” read an official notice.

TS LAWCET is conducted for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB admissions.