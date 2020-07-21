TS: Man dies in front of mother after struggling to breathe

Nalgonda [TS]: In an incident of alleged medical negligence, a man died due to breathlessness after he was reportedly left unattended in the district hospital, Nalgonda.

Later, the video of the man dying in front of his mother went viral on social media.

Man admitted with COVID-19 symptoms

On Saturday, the man, a native of Salkunur village, Madgulapally Mandal in Nalgonda District was admitted to government hospital. He was witnessing COVID-19 symptoms.

At the hospital, a bed was allotted and sample was taken.

After the death of the man, the family members alleged that he died due to medical negligence as he was left unattended for hours.

Helpless mother tries to wake up her son

In the video, the helpless mother can be seen trying to wake up her son.

Later, the State Human Rights Commission issued notices to the District Collector and District Medical Health and Family Welfare Officer and sought a report.