TS: Man kills father on suspicion of having affair with wife

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man killed his father allegedly over suspicion of having an affair with his wife. This incident took place at Ambem R village in Nizamabad District.

The man is identified as G. Gangadhar, aged 28 years.

Murder due to suspicion

As per the details of the case, Gangadhar is having suspicion that his father, G. Gangaram, aged 58 years was in relationship with his wife.

A few days ago, the man’s wife went to her parent’s house after he accused her of having illegitimate relationship with his father.

Preliminary investigation

On the night of Tuesday, Gangadhar and his mother, Sayavva killed Gangaram at their cattle shed.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused might have committed crime over illegitimate affair of his wife and father.

