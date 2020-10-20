TS Muslim leaders seek BC-E quota for Syeds, Moghuls and Pathans

Vijayawada: Member of Muslim community and religious leaders at a round table meeting asked the state government to initiate measures for providing reservations to all Muslims under the E category of backward classes without any restrictions. The meeting held at Kondapally on Sunday was presided over by Altaf Ali Raza, state president of Muslim Personal Law Board of India.

They also sought resolution for protection of Wakf lands.

Altaf Raza said that majority of Wakf assets belonging to mosques, Dargahs and other institutions are under encroachment but the state government has not taken any action regarding it, told the Deccan Chronicle.

“Revenue officials are denying BC-E certificates to Syed, Moghul and Pathan Muslims in AP. Majority of these Muslims are poor and the government must issue BC-E certificates to all Muslims without any restriction,” he maintained.

He requested the government to develop the 450 years’ old Hazrat Syed Shah Quadri and Ali Hussein Shah Quadri Dargahs as well as the mosque beneath Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada.

Mentioning honorariums being paid to Imams and Muezzins, Altaf Raza said the government must give honorariums to Dargah Muzavars too, as they are caretakers of Dargahs.