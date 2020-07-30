TS: No Eid prayers in Eidgah, mosques will remain open

Hyderabad: There will be no Eid-ul-Adha congregations in Eidgahs across Telangana in view of COVID-19 pandemic but prayers will be allowed in mosques with certain restrictions.

Telangana State Wakf Board announced that ‘Namaz-e-Eid’ will not be held at Eidgah or the open grounds which see large congregations of Muslims twice a year.

No congregations were allowed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which was celebrated in May. As the lockdown was then in force, congregational prayers were not permitted both at Eidgahs and in mosques.

However, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, scheduled to be celebrated on August 1, ‘namaz-e-Eid’ will be allowed only in mosques. The Wakf Board, in its guidelines, said not more than 50 people should offer prayers at each mosque, that too by following the social distancing norms and other precautions to contain the possible spread of the virus.

The Wakf Board suggested that in case there are more worshippers at a mosque, the prayers may be held twice. It directed the mosque committees to ensure the two-meter distance between two worshippers, proper sanitization and the wearing of masks.

The mosque committees have been asked to advise senior citizens and children below 10 years not to come to mosques for Eid prayers. Those suffering from cold, fever, cough and comorbidities like diabetes and blood pressure have also been urged to pray at home.

The Wakf Board also advised ‘imams’ to keep their Eid sermons brief.

Meanwhile, authorities have also advised people to take all precautions in purchase and sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid. They were urged to avoid visiting public places to buy sheep or goats and instead avail the facility provided by officials in every town by earmarking a place on the outskirts for sale and purchase of the animals.

The authorities have also appealed to people to avoid sacrifice on roads and in public places. For the sacrifice of cattle, the people have been advised to make use of slaughterhouses which will remain open on all three days of Eid (August 1 to 3).

