TS PGECET 2021 application deadline extended

Hyderabad: Telangana state council of higher education on Friday has extended the application process for the Telangana state postgraduate engineering common entrance test (TS PGECET) 2021 due to difficulties amid COVID-19.

As per the official website, the last date to apply for TS PGECET 2021 has been extended up to May 7, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and apply for the same.

The examination into postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in the state will be conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2021.

TS PGECET 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the PGECET 2021 link

A new page will appear on the screen

Now, click on the ‘fill application form’ tab

Proceed with the application process

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Click on the submit option and save a copy of the receipt.

About TSPGECT

TSPGECT is a computer based test conducted conducted by Hyderabad-based Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE.

The examination will be held in two sessions (10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm) at two regional centers, Hyderabad and Warangal. Hall tickets on the portal will be available for download from June 10 to 18.