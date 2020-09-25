TS PGECET key, results to be released soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) results will be announced in October.

TS PGECET key

Meanwhile, Osmania University (OU) said that the preliminary key and response sheets of the candidates will be made available on its official website (click here) on 28th September.

Candidates can raise objections on the website from 28th to 30th September.

OU conducted exam

This year, OU conducted the entrance examination in 19 subjects from 21st to 24th September. It was conducted at 22 centers across the State.

Over 22 thousand candidates registered for the examination this year. However, 75.43 percent of the total registered candidates appeared for the examination.

TS PGECET results

TS PGECET is an entrance examination for admissions into post-graduation courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy and graduate level pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

The result of the examination will be released in the second week of October.