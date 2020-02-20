TS PGECET notification date announced

A+ A-

Hyderabad: TS PGECET notification will be released by Osmania University, Hyderabad on the behalf of TSCHE on 4th March 2020.

The application forms for the examination can be submitted from 12th March. The last date of submission of applications without late fee is 30th April.

With late fee

The applications can be submitted till 6th May with a late fee of Rs. 500. With a late fee of Rs. 2000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 10000, the applications can be submitted till 13th, 20th and 26th May 2020.

The hall ticket for the examination can be downloaded between 20th and 27th May.

Examination schedule

The examinations are scheduled to be held between 28th and 31st May. The results are expected to be released on 15th June.

It may be mentioned that Osmania University conducts TS PGECET for admission into the first year of ME/M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Pharm PG professional courses.