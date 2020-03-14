TS PGECET notification released

Hyderabad: TS PGECET notification was released by Osmania University. As per the notification, applications are invited for Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) for admission into M.E / M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), full-time courses in Universities and affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021.

Registration fee

Eligible candidates can apply online till 30th April. However, with a late fee of Rs. 500, 2000, 5000 and 10000, the applications can be submitted till 6th May, 13th May, 20th May and 26th May respectively.

The registration fee without late fee is Rs. 1000. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PH, it is Rs. 500.

Candidates can download the hall tickets between 20th and 27th May.

The examination is scheduled to be held from 28th to 31st May.

GATE, GPAT qualified candidates

It may be noted that the vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will be filled with TS PEGECET candidates.

A separate notification will be released for GATE/GPAT qualified candidates.