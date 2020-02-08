TS: Police arrest six over ‘2BHK scheme fraud’

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Saturday busted a gang involved in cheating inocent people in the name of allotting double bed room houses in Bahadurpally and Dundigal. The double bedroom housing programme is a welfare scheme recently started by the Telangana State Government.

On 28 December 2019, police received a complaint from Busaraju Lalitha stating that she was cheated by fradusters in the name of alloting 2 BHK house for Rs. 1,60,000. Later a case was reigistered by the Dundigal police station.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of police has taken up the investigation on 8 February 2020 and apprehended gang of six identified as Velisetty Venkata Sathya Krishna Vara Prasad (43), Aduri Murali Krishna Murthy (72), Palakollu Srinivas Rao (45), Aela Laxmi (46), Nagalla Krishna Rao (37), and K.Srinivas (53) all belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

According to police official, one of the gang member Laxmi was running a tiffin center. She used to show fake double bed room allotment letter to all her customers and known persons. People believed her allotment letter and started paying Aela Laxmi and she started collecting Rs. 1,50,000 from each customer.

After collecting th amount she used to take her commission and then used to give the remainig amount to Palakollu Srinivas Rao. He also take part of the amount as commission and pay remaining amount to Aduri Murali Krishna Murthy and Velisetty Venkata Sathya Krishna Vara Prasad.

By this gang have cheated 169 victims and have collected Rs. 2,25,95,000 from people.

During the investigation it was revealed that Venkata Sathya Krishna Vara Prasad meanwhile consuming liquor in a local wines shop observed the discussion of two strangers regarding the fake allotment letter of double bed room homes. He requested them to take a photocopy of fake double bedroom allotment letter. With the help of one unknown person namely Venkat who is staying in Bowrampet learnt the art of making fake double bed room allotment letter.

He then met his relative Aduri Murali Krishna Murthy and convinced that he had good contacts in secretariat and it is cake walk for him to bring the allotment letters of double bed room.

Believing this Aduri Murali Krishna Murthy had submitted 169 applications for the sanction of double bed room homes for this he had given an amount of Rs. 1,00,30,000. In this way he cheated many others too. With the cheated money he spent a lavish life style and constructed one house for himself.

Police had recovered Rs. 1,11,84,000, six mobile phones, 1 HP laptop, printer, gold ornaments 115.16 Grams, one gold necklace, one maruti 800 car, Honda City Car and fake double bed room allotment letters all worth Rs. 1,21,34,000.

