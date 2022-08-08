TS Police recruitment test rescheduled on August 28

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board preliminary written test of SCT PC Civil and equivalent posts, Transport constables and Prohibition & Excise constables scheduled to be held on August 21 from 10 am to 1 pm, has been rescheduled on August 28.

Due to logistics and other administrative issues that are being countenanced by our associates, conduct of preliminary written test for the posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and equivalent posts, transport constables and prohibition & excise constable is rescheduled with a delay of seven days and it will now be held on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm throughout the State.

Candidates can download their hall tickets for the test from August 18 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials. Further details of downloading hall tickets will be informed in due course.