TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket released, check details here

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Monday has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

Telangana state board will conduct TS POLYCET exam on July 17 for candidates seeking admission to all diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22.

How to download TS POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021

Visit the official TS POLYCET website polycetts.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Print or View’ tab

Choose your qualifying examination from the options given

Enter details such as your Class 10 exam hall ticket number, date of birth, and other details

Download and take a printout of your hall ticket

TS POLYCET exam will be held for a duration of two hours and thirty minutes. It will comprise of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The exam will be held for a total of 150 marks — mathematics (60 marks), physics (30 marks), chemistry (30 marks) and biology (30 marks).

What is TS POLYCET

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/ technical courses offered at polytechnics/ institutions affiliated with the SBTET. The exam is also conducted for admission to agricultural courses offered by Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agricultural University and animal husbandry and fisheries courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU).



