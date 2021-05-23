TS POLYCET 2021 registration to begin on May 24

Hyderabad: The registration for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 will begin on May 24. The last for the registration without late fee is June 11.

As per the notification released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, the date of TS POLYCET 2021 will be intimated later.

The candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent exams are eligible to appear for the entrance test. The fee for the test is Rs. 400 for candidates belonging to general category whereas SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs. 250.

TS POLYCET 2021

It is an entrance test for the admissions into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering technology for the academic year 2021-22.

The schedule of the web counselling will be notified after the declaration of the result.