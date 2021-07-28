TS POLYCET 2021 results declared, here’s how to download rankcard

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Wednesday has announced the results of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their rank card on the official site of TS POLYCET on tspolycetts.nic.in.

The TS POLYCET 2021 exam was held on July 17. Candidates need to use their hall ticket numbers in the login window to check their scores.

Out of 1,02,496 candidates who registered for the entrance test, 92,557 candidates had appeared. Of these, 75,666 students qualified in the MPC stream and 70,736 qualified in the MBiPC stream.

“Candidates can download POLYCET-2021 Rank Card by clicking on “POLYCET Results” and “Download Rank Card,”reads a message on the official website.

Steps to download TS POLYCET 2021 result rank card

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS POLYCET at tspolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on TS POLYCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and click View Rank Card.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it on your computer too

The counselling process for admissions are scheduled to begin from August 5, and the academic session will start from September 1.

Abdul Rahman Mujtaba Hashmi, who appeared for the entrance test in the MPC stream in Nizamabad district has bagged the first rank by securing 118 out of 120 marks. Likewise, Kalakuntla Rishika who took the test in the MBiPC stream in Siddipet district secured the first rank by scoring 117 marks.

What is TS POLYCET

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/ technical courses offered at polytechnics/ institutions affiliated with the SBTET. The exam is also conducted for admission to agricultural courses offered by Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agricultural University and animal husbandry and fisheries courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU).