TS: Pregnant woman in labour pain crosses stream to reach hospital

Kothagudem: A pregnant woman who was in labour pain was left with no option but to cross a stream to reach Primary Health Centre (PHC).

As per the details of the report, the tribal woman who is identified as Esam Sandhya Rani crossed the stream, Mallannavagu at Rollagadda to reach PHC located at Gudala mandal headquarters.

108 Ambulance

Although, Esam Yugander, husband of the woman called 108 Ambulance, it could not reach the other side of the stream as recent rains destroyed the road.

Left with no option, Yugander, local Anganwadi worker and ambulance staff helped the pregnant woman to cross the stream.

Currently, both the woman and her baby are healthy.

District Collector ordered probe

District Collector MV Reddy ordered probe after he came to know about the incident. He also directed concerned official to speed up the construction work related to bridge across the stream.

