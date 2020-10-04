TS residents have lost faith in TRS: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By TanveerPublished: 4th October 2020 11:46 am IST
New Delhi:Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy arrives to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the people have lost faith in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party was getting more support from the village level.

“The TRS has lost the faith of people and now the BJP is gaining support from the village level. This by-election is a gateway for BJP and we are sure that we would win,” Reddy told ANI.

He said, “As the Dubbak constituency assembly by-elections approach, we have conducted a preparatory meeting to discuss and take decisions on the by-election. We would like to win this election.”

Source: ANI

READ:  Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in 6 months
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By TanveerPublished: 4th October 2020 11:46 am IST
Back to top button