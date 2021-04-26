TS: Rs 2 lakh aid for families of journalists who died of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday approved the proposal giving a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to families of journalists who died of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Telangana State Media Academy took this crucial decision in wake of COVID-19’s second wave in the state, wherein 15 journalists have died of COVID-19 in the last ten days.

The state government has took this decision at the request of the Telangana Union of working Journalists and other journalist associations. The families of journalists who recently died of COVID-19 should submit applications to the Telangana State Media Academy office for financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh by May 10.

Along with the application, families of the deceased journalists are also required to produce the COVID-19 death certificate, accreditation card, along with positive reports from the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and the District public relations officer (DPRO) of the respective district.

The respective journalist associations are requested to make efforts to submit the affidavits on behalf of the families of the deceased. Applications for Rs.2 lakh financial assistance should be submitted to the Secretary, Telangana State Media Academy, D.no 10-2-1, second floor, Samachar Bhavan, AC Gaurds, Masab Tank, TS Film Development Corporation.

As per the News Minute reports and journalist associations, the 13 deceased journalists were identified as: