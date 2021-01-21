TS: Six women farm labourers among 7 killed in auto- truck collision

By PTI|   Updated: 21st January 2021 10:37 pm IST

Nalgonda: Six women farm workers were among seven people killed and at least six others injured when a jam-packed autorickshaw and a container truck collided head-on on a highway in the district on Thursday, police said.

The other deceased was the driver of the bigger sized auto which was carrying around 20 people, most of them farm labourers returning home from work, at the time of the mishap at Angadipeta, about 70 kms from here, on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, they said.

All the seven died on the spot, Devarakonda Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Reddy said, adding around six injured had been hospitalised.

READ:  Rare Bonsai plant stolen from ex-DGP's house in Hyderabad recovered

The official said they cannot immediately ascertain what caused the accident.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident.

He instructed the medical officers to give the best treatment to those injured and hospitalised, an official release said in Hyderabad.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Updated: 21st January 2021 10:37 pm IST
Back to top button