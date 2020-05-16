TS SSC exams: Decision soon as TS approaches HC

Hyderabad: TS SSC exams which were postponed earlier due to the outbreak of coronavirus are likely to be conducted soon.

TS approached HC to conduct SSC exams

On Friday, Telangana State approached High Court seeking permission to conduct SSC exams. State Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad submitted a plea to vacate or modify the order that was passed by the court on 20th March.

The court decided to hear the matter on 19th May.

It may be mentioned that on 20th March, High Court of Telangana has directed the State Govt. to postponed SSC exams due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Following the court’s direction, the exams were postponed.

However, before court’s direction, State had conducted exams for three papers of first and second language.

Now, State wants to conduct remaining exams keeping in view both academic calendar and interest of the students.

Precautionary measures

Meanwhile, Govt. decided to take all necessary precautionary measures to conduct the examination. These measures include an increase in the number of examination centers, sanitization of centers every day, physical distancing of 5-6 feet between students, etc.

Public transportation will be opened for invigilators and students. Physical distancing will be followed on the bus too.

