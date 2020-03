A+ A-

Hyderabad: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released hall tickets for SSC examination.

Students who have applied for the examinations can view and download the hall ticket online.

It may be mentioned that the examinations are scheduled to be held in the month of March and April 2020.

Academic course subjects are common for both SSC and OSSC.

Hall tickets can be downloaded by visiting the TSBSE website.