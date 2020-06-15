TS SSC results to be announced this week

Hyderabad: TS SSC results will be announced this week. The grades of the students will be decided based on the marks obtained by them in the internal assessment tests.

As per the report, the work related to awarding of grades is scheduled to be started today. It will be completed within a couple of days.

TS SSC results: Board received internal assessment tests’ marks

The Directorate of Government Examinations has already received the marks of internal assessment tests. Based on the marks obtained in these tests, grades for each subject will be awarded.

Students will be awarded an overall grade based on the grades for individual subjects.

SSC exams cancelled

This year, due to coronavirus pandemic, the State Government decided to cancel SSC examination and promote all students.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister of Telangana State, KCR at a high-level meeting that was attended by the Education Minister and senior officials.

BIE may face challenge

The decision of TS Govt. to promote all SSC students may pose a challenge to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) as it has to find the best possible way to accommodate the rise in the number of students seeking admissions in various intermediate colleges.

The board may also introduce shifts system in intermediate education wherein first-year students have to attend in the morning shift and second-year students in the afternoon or vice versa.

