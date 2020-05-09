TS: Stepping out without wearing mask? Get ready to pay Rs 1000

Hyderabad: Telangana Government decided to impose a fine of Rs. 1000 on those who roam in public places without wearing a mask.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary has also issued a directive to all collectors to implement the rule.

Meanwhile, Sircilla Municipality imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 on wine shop owner for selling liquor to persons not wearing masks.

Gram Panchayats, Municipalities impose fines

It may be mentioned that earlier, Gram Panchayats had decided to impose a fine of Rs. 100 on those who are violating lockdown norms and reluctant to wear a mask.

Municipalities have also decided to impose a penalty of Rs. 500 on those who are not following the ‘mask’ rule.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana reported 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1032 in the State, said Eatela Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister on Friday.

