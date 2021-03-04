Telangana Sub-Registrar offices to be open on Sundays in March

Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the pending property registrations, the state government will keep all all Sub-Registrar offices open on Sundays (MArch, 7, 14, 21 and 28) and second Saturday in March. The decision was announced by Somesh Kumar, chief secretary of Telangana on Thursday.

Kumar’s decision was done after office bearers of the Registration and Stamps Employees met him, and offered to work on holidays this month keeping in mind the pent-up demand for registrations and as March is the last month of the financial year.

“Keeping in view the pent-up demand for registrations and also the fact that we are in the last month of financial year, the Association Members offered to work on all Sundays and Second Saturday during March, 2021,” said a statement from Kumar’s office. The Public has been requested to make the best of the situation, and get their properties registered.