TS to launch portal for online property registration on Dussehra

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the ‘Dharani’ portal for online registration of properties in the state will be launched on Dussehra.

The CM said that since people regard Vijayadasami as an auspicious day to start new programmes and activities, he will launch the portal the same day (October 25).

Registration of properties

Registration of properties, which was stopped across the state on September 8, will resume only with the launch of the much-awaited portal, billed as a one-stop source for all revenue records.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to complete all the works related to the portal by Vijayadasami. He asked the officials to keep the software, hardware and bandwidth ready before the launch.

Training

He also announced that the tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and sub-registrars would be given the required training on the changed registration procedure for completing the mutations quickly and updating all the details online on the Dharani portal.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that demo trails of the portal would be conducted to give hands on training and create awareness among the officials. He instructed the officials to appoint one computer operator in every Mandal and at every sub-registrar office.

Registration rates

The CM also announced that all over the state, registration rates would be fixed as per their survey numbers. He said document writers of the Sub-registrar office would be trained and licences would be given to them.

He asked the officials to enter data on all properties on the Dharani portal before Dussehra. Later, the changes and alterations would be done regularly. Since the portal is going to be launched on Dussehra, registrations would also begin on the same day.

The portal is a part of the new Revenue Act, which came into force on September 22 after Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan gave her assent to four Revenue Bills that were passed in the state Legislature during the recent session.

Reforms in revenue department

The legislation paved the way for landmark reforms in the revenue department in the state by reducing human interface for land transactions.

As part of the reforms, the government has scrapped the posts of village revenue officers (VROs) and village revenue assistants (VRAs).

Records of rights relating to lands will now be maintained in electronic form in the Telangana Land Records Management System for ensuring hassle free revenue administration.

KCR had told the state Assembly that the new Act would address almost all land-related issues.

The new Revenue Act will remove discretionary powers vested with the officials at different levels and ensure transparent and corruption-free land dealings.

Land mutation or change of land title ownership will be done online via the Dharani portal. This will also allow people to access records of agricultural and non-agricultural land online.

KTR held video conference

Meanwhile, municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao held a video conference with elected public representatives, colony association representatives and officials on Saturday over pending revenue in Greater Hyderabad.

He said the government is addressing issues related to land and asset ownership rights without imposing any financial burden on people.

It is estimated that there are around 24.5 lakh properties in Hyderabad. A few properties of these are entangled in ownership and other disputes.

“The government does not have any intention to collect any fee from people. The idea is to facilitate and address all ownership rights,” said the minister.

