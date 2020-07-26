TS transport department launches contactless services

Hyderabad: The contactless services through mobile application were launched by Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar Government of Telangana, on Friday.

Earlier these services like a renewal of driving license or Change of address in driving license citizens were required to visit the Transport Department office stand in a queue, and submit their application forms. This was followed by the official taking the photograph of the applicant and then issuing a certificate after completing formalities.

Now with the help of ITE&C Government of Telangana, an innovative solution called Real-time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI) can be done using a smartphone without the person being present at the RTA office.

Citizens can now avail some services of the Transport Department using a Smartphone from the comforts of their home or any place anytime without visiting the Transport Department through the friendly electronic service of the Transport Department (FEST).

FEST service is provided through T App Folio, through which citizens can submit their details such as name, fathers name, address, DL/LL number, click a selfie and upload the required documents. FEST will then process the provided information using a three-factor authentication by leveraging state of the art technologies

It will also perform Artificial intelligence-based liveness check to ensure that the selfie uploaded is from a live person at that instant and not of a photograph or a selfie taken earlier, this is most important since the identification is done remotely. Big data-based dimoraic check to match names with multiple name variations followed by a deep learning-based image comparison to match photographs. The technology can handle many variations in the photos. After the successful three-factor authentication, the Citizen can pay the service fee through a smartphone and avail the service.

Through this FEST five driving license and learning license services can be availed which includes the issue of Duplicate LLR, Issue of Duplicate License, Issue of Badge, Issue of a smart card in lieu of Surrender of existing driving License and issue of history sheet for License.

Another twelve driving license, learning license, permit and registration services will be rolled out in due course after completing testing. Except for services where a driving test or physical inspection of the vehicle is to be performed the Transport Department aims to offer all services in a Contactless and presence less manner through FEST.

Telangana is the first state in the country to build this kind of platform leveraging emerging technologies like Big Data, AI, ML and Deep learning to provide contactless and presence less Citizen Services making Government service delivery efficient, convenient and transparent said, Mr P. Ajay Kumar.

Also present on the occasion were Sunil Sharma Principal Secretary Transport Department Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary IT, g.t. Venkateshwar Rao MD Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) and M R M Rao Commissioner Transport.