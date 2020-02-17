TS unit of AAP stresses the need to end hatred politics

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Telangana unit was held at Golden Jubilee Hall, Siasat office Complex yesterday.

The meeting was attended by R.Venkat Reddy, Advisor. On this occasion, Mr. Hanumatha Rao described the experience of Delhi election.

Retired Judge, Justice Chandra Kumar, Babul Reddy, Co-convener, AAP, Dr. Ansari, Treasurer, Dr. Chandrasekhar, Vishveshwar Reddy, former M.P. attended the meeting.

Syed Ghaffar, spokesman of AAP welcomed the guests. Mr. R.Venkat Reddy in his speech told that for the first time in the history, AAP sought votes on the basis of development.

By providing basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, healthcare, education, protection of women, communication and transport, AAP has created history.

Chief Guest, Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy stressed the need for equality based politics.