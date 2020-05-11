TS: URDA appeals governor Tamilisai to ensure medical education

Hyderabad: United Residents Doctors Association(URDA) today appealed to the Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilsai Soundarajan to ensure medical education in the state is accessible for all deserving meritorious students.

The Association also appealed to the Governor to save the Medical Education in the State the fees of which has gone beyond the reach of middle classes and the poor.

Doctor PD Vijayendra Governing Council member URDA along with others in a memorandum to the Governor highlighted the exorbitant fee hike by Telengana Government for the Post Graduate (PG) medical and dental education courses for the year 2020 to 2023.

Dr Vijayendra pointed out that the State Government recently issued a GOMs no 20 April 14, 2020 issued by the Department of Health Medical and Family Welfare pertaining to fees fixation in Medical and Dental PG Courses for the year 2020-2023 in private medical colleges quoting recommendations of Telengana Advisory and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC). He said the increased fee is not only exorbitant but is depriving the meritorious students an opportunity to pursue education and serve the society.

The proposed hike for the year 2016-17 to 2018-19 was only 10 percent over fees fixed vide GO Ms number 116dayed 14Msy 2010.issued by the Department of Health Medical and Family Welfare. But the present hike recommended by the TAFRC for Convener seats is 554 percent for Preclinical courses, 388 percent for Paraclinical courses, and 142 percent for Clinical Courses and for Management B category seats is 227 percent for Preclinical Courses 186 percent for Paraclinical Courses and 296 percent for Clinical Courses.

They said that the new quota by the name Category C was introduced by the TAFRC in new fee fixation which does not exist as per MCI PG Medical Regulations 2020.

The new category fee increase is nearly 1141 percent for Management category seats is unclear.

The URDA Governing Council member pointed out that the implementation of GOMs no 20 deprived the economically and the underprivileged meritorious students in pursuing the PG Courses and makes Medical Education more commercialized.

He pointed out that the fee hike will not only affect the meritorious students but will also destroy the entire health-care system. Further, it would make health care expenses in the State hence they appealed to the Governor to intervene and direct the Government to roll back the hiked fees.

