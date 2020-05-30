TS Waqf Board starts helpline number for Muslim burial

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board will soon start a helpline number for assistance of Muslim dead bodies’ burial, according to TS Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem. The helpline, to be set up under the Qaqf Board at Razzak Manzil, will not be a toll-free number.

Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem on Saturday inaugurated Telangana State Waqf Board help desk for the assistance of Muslim dead bodies’ burial, it may mention that it India’s first Waqf Board to set up helpline number, stated, M.A. Hameed CEO of TS Waqf Board.

The help desk to be utilized for dealing with grievance or distress calls of Muslims who are facing difficulties for the burial of dead bodies.

This helpline number have started after the family of a Muslim man from Narsingi, who died of a heart attack, had to face a harrowing ordeal when four graveyards in and around the city denied them a burial space. Miyan, a resident of Gandhamguda in Bairaiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, passed away on Monday morning. Mohammed Khaja Miyan, who died at age 55, was ultimately buried in a Hindu cremation ground after the intervention of local leaders.

“This helpdesk will be available 24/7 where the call of Muslims from all over Telangana shall be attended at Hyderabad and be routed to the concerned regional control room to resolve the grievance,” told Waqf Board Chairman. It will be mandatory for all telecom operators to provide access to this number. The helpline number: 7995560136

