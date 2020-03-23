TS: White ration card holders to get Rs 1500

Hyderabad: The Govt of Telangana has declared lockdown in the state till 31st March. During this period white ration card holders will get 12 kg rice and Rs 1500 which will be sent to them within a few days. This scheme will benefit 2.83 crore poor people. For this purpose the Govt has issued Rs2500 crore.

While talking to newsmen yesterday, CM of TS Mr KCR announced this. He also thanked people for responding to the appeal of PM Modi positively. The Janta curfew was 100% successful in the state. He appealed to the people not to come out of their houses for a week. Emergency services will continue for a week. All inter state borders will be closed.

The CM also told that the Govt employees will get full salaries. Such employees whose services are essential will be commissioned in a phased manner. The Govt has also stopped the valuation work of the Intermediate scripts.

The Health Department has issued instructions that pregnant women who want to get admitted in hospitals should be provided with ambulance facilities.

Chief Minister informed that all the state government employees including IT personnel and labour will get salaries while working at home. The Govt has requested the owners of all private institutions to pay salaries while their employees work at home.

Source: Siasat News

