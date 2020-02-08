TS worker dies, buried in Saudi Arabia

A+ A-

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: A poor destitute Telangana worker has died in tragic circumstances in Saudi Arabia without completing his last wish – return to home before dies.

The 55-year old Mohammed Amjad, a native of Raikal mandal in Jagtial district, who was ailing for last three months has finally passed away in desert Kingdom as his last plea to return home went in vain. He was buried in Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday away from friends and family.

Iqama issue

Amjad was doing menial jobs in Afif, a small town in the central province of Saudi Arabia for the last 30 years. His employer has failed to renew his Iqama and he became an illegal resident in the country, according to his friends. Debt-ridden Amjad’s wife also died in the past due to lack of proper treatment, his two children, who were in younger age lives in the village called Vastapur, which is tribal dominated near to banks of Godavari river.

On one hand, he was facing tough and adverse situations in finding jobs and on the other, his health started to fail in an addition illegal status.

The NRI worker had pleaded before slipping into an unconscious state that he wanted to breath his last at home not abroad. His poor family members and friends struggled to send him back to Telangana. Leaving their jobs, they travelled hundreds of kilometers for the help with their limited resources and approach. Amjad plight was highlighted by this correspondent when he was alive.

Amjad fell sick and was rushed to a hospital where he was diagnosed with multi complications, which require prolonged treatment. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Riyadh, 500 KM away from his place, for better treatment where he succumbed.

In Riyadh, noted Telangana activist Mohammed Abdul Jabbar has coordinated with concerned authorities for death formalities and completed last rites of poor worker.

It was not easy to repatriate Amjad like others, his Iqama was expired and was barred to travel. Apart of that, his health condition not allowed him to travel. Neither is there any one to follow the case to visit various government entities.

Above all, the tiny Telangana expatriate community, mostly illiterates, that live in the town of Afif and work in desert and remote areas without any exposure to rest of the country. It was not easy for them to visit embassy in faraway neither they are aware of any procedures of approach for the help. However, they did their best within their dispense.

Several such cases

Amjad case is not isolated one in vast Kingdom, there are several such cases but only rare come to attention of the community and its so-called leaders who lives. Alas to note that we all are busy doing service on Facebook and keep forwarding whatsapp messages even without even reading.

Destitute like Amjad cases goes even without our notice.

Take a moment to imagine if Amjad was a Malayali from Kerala, he would have send back to home by the Malayali community itself.