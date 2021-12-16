TSBIE directs junior colleges to only collect tuition fee

Hyderabad: In a notice from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary Omer Jaleel on Thursday, he directed all private junior college managements in the Telangana state to not collect any fee other than tuition fee.

The board clearly instructed the principals of all private junior colleges to strictly follow the fee structure and not to collect other than tuition fees from students or teachers, stated a media release.

It further informed that any deviation noticed would be viewed seriously. Stringent action will be taken on erring managements including dis-affiliation of junior college, it warned.

TS Intermediate 1st yr result declared, here’s how to check

The notice comes on a day when the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results of the first-year Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE 2021, for general and vocational courses.

Students can check their results with marks that will be accessible on the state’s portal.

Students can obtain their memorandum of marks with photo and signature from the above-mentioned websites starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, while junior college principals can access their college results using the user ID and password supplied by the Board at the website.

If there are any discrepancies in the memoranda of marks, these should be reported to the board through the principals by December 31.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state.

As per the information, around 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Intermediate Exam 2021.